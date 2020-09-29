MARTINTON — Robert “Bob” A. Boone, 62, of Martinton, passed away Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at his home.
Bob was born Aug. 27, 1958, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Thomas and Barbara (Deering) Boone. He married Brenda L. Martin on Sept. 23, 1978, in Anoka, Minn. She survives.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Christina Bergner, of Danforth, and Tanya (Christopher) Stone, of Rensselaer, Ind.; one son, Jesse Boone, of Cabery; his parents, Thomas and Barbara Boone, of Minnesota; one sister, Bonnie Baur; four brothers, Thomas Boone, Bernie Boone, John Boone and Scott Boone; and eight grandchildren.
Bob was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Marine Corps League.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 26 years where he served as Master Gunnery Sergeant and Communication Chief.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Dan Shipton will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
