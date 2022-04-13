Daily Journal obituaries

KANKAKEE — Robert D. “Bob” Niedert, 79, of Kankakee, and formerly of Momence, passed away Sunday (April 10, 2022) at the Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Sherburnville Christian Church, east of Grant Park.

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel, Grant Park.

