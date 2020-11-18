Robert Anderson

MANTENO — Robert William “Bill” Anderson, 85, of Manteno, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Bill was born May 30, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Mette Jensen Anderson.
He married Ruth Piper on May 19, 1957, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Bill had been an executive with McKesson Chemical. Later in life, he became a realtor.
He had been a longtime golfer and a member of the Chicago Heights Country Club and the Calumet Country Club. Bill enjoyed snow skiing, traveling and playing Bridge.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Anderson, of Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Heidi Anderson, of Barrington Hills; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Daniel Pender, of Frankfort; one brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Edith Anderson, of Peoria; six grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Watson, Kelly (David) DeLeeuw, Elizabeth Pender, Hailey Anderson, Hollis Anderson and Mette Anderson; two great-granddaughters, Lucy Watson and Chloe Watson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Edward Anderson; and two sisters, Marra Hosier and Bea Parker.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran School or Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!