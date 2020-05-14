MOMENCE — Robert M. “Bob” Alvis, 76, of Momence, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1944, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Charles H. and Janet R. Campbell Alvis.
Bob married Janet K. Lee on Nov. 27, 1965, in Momence. She preceded him in death Dec. 14, 2019.
Surviving are a son, Michael Alvis, of Momence; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Henry Barthel, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Matthew Barthel, Henry Barthel, Braelyn Alvis, Clara Hollendoner and Ashlen Alvis; and one great-grandchild, Kaisyn Walls.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob had worked at the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
He had attended the First Baptist Church in Momence.
Bob enjoyed his CB’s and ham radios and also doing yard work.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!