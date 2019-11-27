Rita Jean Williams, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019).
She was born in Momence, on May 2, 1933, the daughter of Leslie and Myrtle (Hayhurst) Hunter. Rita married Jerry Williams on Dec. 16, 1951.
Rita worked at Sears, JC Penneys, Jaffe Drugstore and retired from Fashion Bug in 2008 at the age of 75.
She loved being with people and was happiest when she was having a good conversation. Rita also enjoyed gardening, camping, water skiing and shopping. Her absolute favorite thing in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Surviving are her sons, Michael (Cathie) Williams, of North Judson, Ind., and Alan (Patty) Williams, of Manteno; a daughter, Karen (Dave) Kentala, of New Lenox; a daughter-in-law, Jody Williams, of Manteno; along with 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Pat) Hunter, of Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her beloved husband, Jerry; and her son, Dennis Williams. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Bud Bade; and her brother, Ben Hunter.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
