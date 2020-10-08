HERSCHER — Rita Styck-McWherter (nee Rynearson), 75, of Herscher and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clayton Clarence and Margaret Mary (nee Larkin) Rynearson. Her parents preceded her in death.
Rita retired at the age of 62 from Plant Services contracted with Exxon Mobil.
She loved to bird watch and was a member of the National Bird Watchers Association. Rita also enjoyed horticulture and exhibited that through the many plants she grew. She enjoyed crafting and boating with her husband, Mac, and most importantly loved spending time with family.
She married Henry (Wanda) Styck on July 31, 1965, in Kankakee. She and Henry had two children, Tina (Don) Fleischauer, of Herscher, and Henry “J.R.” (the late Cindy) Styck Jr., of Dwight; seven grandchildren, Holly (Robbie) Wilke, Dustin and Cassie Fleischauer, and Jason, Brandy, Brittany and Jamie Stanton; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Sofia and Nevaeh Stanton, and Robert Donald Wilke; one sister, Sue (the late John) Fiessinger, of Kevil, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William “Mac” McWherter (Aug. 22, 2018), whom she married Sept. 5, 2005; brothers, James (Marcie), Kevin (Robyn) and Terry Rynearson; one sister, Sandra Dee Dickerson; and one sister-in-law, Kathy Rynearson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing standards.
Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be in Custer Township Cemetery.
