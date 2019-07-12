Rita M. Rabideau, 93, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born Jan. 5, 1926, in Clifton, Rita Marie was a daughter of Louie J. and Florence Elizabeth (Hamende) Frooninckx.
She was raised in Clifton, where she graduated from high school, and attended Gallagher Business School.
On Oct. 16, 1948, Rita married Vernon “Buck” Rabi- deau in the rectory at St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton.
Together, Buck and Rita made their home in Ritchie, where she did the bookkeeping for the family business, Ritchie Grain Inc., which continues to be operated by the third generation of the Rabideau family.
Rita was an active member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, where over the years she belonged to the Altar and Rosary and CCW. She was a member of the St. Rose Booster Club and served on the St. Rose CCD board. Kuzma Care Cottage was also dear to Rita’s heart and she was proud to have been the first benefactor to the cottage upon its inception.
One who enjoyed to entertain and spend time together with friends, for more than 30 years, Rita, along with her family, enjoyed cooking for the annual Ritchie Grain Party. Her fondness of cooking and entertaining however was only second to her love of bringing family together during the holidays.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Linda Rabideau and daughter and son-in-law, Nola and Doug Johnston, all of Wilmington; grandchildren, Jeff (Valerie) Rabideau, of Wilmington, Todd (Kristin) Rabideau, of Chicago, Jeanette Johnston, of Wilmington, and Nancy Johnston, of Bourbonnais; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Chase, Will and Wren Rabi- deau; and many nieces and nephews, as well as their spouses from Bob and Louie Frooninckx, not to forget her dear friend, Myrtle Pleckham, from Riverside Senior Life Community.
Preceding her in death were her husband; and two brothers, Robert and Louie (Mary) Frooninckx.
Visitation took place Friday at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington. An additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, until the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, with the Rev. Sebastian Gargol presiding and Deacon Jay Plese assisting. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, where Rita will be laid to rest with her late husband, Buck.
Pallbearers will be Jeff and Todd Rabideau, Brian Milton, Bruce Jensen, John Curl and John Kempen. Honorary pallbearers will be Nancy, Jeanette and Doug Johnston, Scott Sweeney and Rick Smith.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose Church or to Kuzma Care Cottage.
The family wishes “to extend their most sincere appreciation to the caregivers and staff at Riverside Senior Life Community for their dedication and care over the past years, as well as Dr. Suleiman and the medical staff in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center for their kindness, compassion and care.”
