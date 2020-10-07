KANKAKEE — It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rita DesMarteau announces the passing of “our loving and devoted mom and friend to all whose life she touched, Rita DesMarteau, age 90, of Kankakee, peacefully departed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at her home.”
Rita was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles and Mabel (Farber) Ortman. She married Jean W. DesMarteau on Aug. 9, 1952, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Feb. 1, 1992.
She was a former employee of Roper Corporation and the Love Christian Center in Kankakee. She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Kankakee. Rita attended several pilgrimages over the years. She belonged to a prayer group for many years.
Rita was a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Marc and Kathleen DesMarteau, of Darien, John and Alicia DesMarteau, of Bourbonnais, and Paul DesMarteau, of Bolingbrook; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Michelle and Ken Barrie, of St. Anne, Diane DesMarteau (Rich Olmstead), of Kankakee, and Janine DesMarteau-Morris and David Morris, of Springfield; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ira Lawless, of Kankakee; and one brother and two sisters-in-law, Jacques and Maxine DesMarteau, of Lafayette, Ind., and Denise Rilott, of Rockford.
In addition to her husband, Jean W. DesMarteau, she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers and one sister, Francis Ortman, Catherine Lawless, Robert Ortman and Richard Ortman.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. also on Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Her grandson, Father Giles Barrie C.F.R. will officiate the Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, or for Masses at your home parish in honor of Rita DesMarteau.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
