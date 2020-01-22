Rita Deany

HERSCHER — Rita J. Deany, 84, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Sullivan Township, the daughter of Aloysius and Josephine (Flynn) Weller. Rita married Robert E. Deany on Feb. 23, 1957, in Ashkum. He preceded her in death May 24, 2009.
Rita graduated from Cullom High School in 1953 and was employed by Herscher Grain for 22 years, retiring in 1997. Rita was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and the C.C.W. She was in a bowling league, a card club and a square dance group. Rita was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Alan (Tracy) Deany, of Pontiac; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane (Pete) Denault, of Herscher, and Marsha (Don) Wagner, of Herscher; eight grandchildren, Derek, Jared and Justin Denault, Jeremy, Brandon and Katie Bauer, Emily Frechette and Tessa Deany; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother and two sisters-in-law, Leo (Rita) Weller, of Cullom, and Millie Stevenson, of Chebanse.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two infant daughters, Karen and Debra; a brother, Paul Weller; two sisters, Marjorie Deany and Geraldine Conrad; a granddaughter-in-law, Paulette “Boo” Denault; and a great-granddaughter, Carlie Bauer.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the Alzheimers Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
