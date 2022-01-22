CHEBANSE — Rita Baker, 87, of Chebanse, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at Prairieview Lutheran Home-Faith Place in Danforth.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 11 a.m. service at Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse.
The family requires everyone to wear a mask.
There will not be a funeral dinner.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home-Faith Place in Danforth or Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.