rita ashmore

KANKAKEE — Rita D. Ashmore, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 13, 2022) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
She was born Jan. 21, 1923, in Bonfield, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Renville) Coash.
Rita was a homemaker and worked at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for 15 years.
She enjoyed knitting afghans. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four sons, Sam and Dodie Ashmore, of Springfield, Ed and Kathy Ashmore, of Kankakee, Jeff Ashmore and Angie Gittles, of Bel Air, Md., and Rick Ashmore, of Wheeling; eight grandchildren, Kristen (Mark) Coronado, Emily Moorman, Rich (Amy) Berns, Beth Ashmore, Kate (Donald) Watson, Jennifer (David) Lucas, Lori (Chance) Ruppel and Jimmy Ashmore; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Jim Ashmore; one daughter, Peggy McGrath; three brothers, Earl Coash, Carol Coash and Maynard Coash; and one sister, Joan Phillips.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, April 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Private interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Food Pantry.