Ricky Hemp

CLIFTON — Ricky D. Hemp, 68, of Clifton, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Durl and Evelyn J. (Rantz) Hemp.
Ricky married Debra Loy in Clifton, on Aug. 12, 1972. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Jason (Cara) Hemp, of Normal, Chad (Amy) Hemp, of Clifton, and Anthony (Katie) Hemp, of Chebanse; one brother, Robin (Kimberly) Hemp, of Elk River, Minn.; and seven grandchildren, Wesley Hemp, Tori Hemp and Sydney Moore, Isabelle and Clayton Hemp, and Lorne and Lena Hemp.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Allan.
Mr. Hemp was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, having served as the church president and a Sunday school teacher. He was also a Boy Scout leader for 25 years and enjoyed cars, watching his son race at Kankakee Speedway, and being with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please be advised that during the visitation at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, only 10 people will be let into the building at a time. Please dress accordingly. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral services will be private, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.
