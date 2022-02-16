Rick Reutter

CISSNA PARK — Rick R. Reutter, 67, of Cissna Park, passed away Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) in Cayuga, Ind.
He was born in Watseka, on Jan. 6, 1955, a son of Ralph and Imogene (Roll) Reutter. His parents preceded him in death. Rick married Sally Parcell in Cissna Park, on June 3, 1978.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Reutter, of Cissna Park; one daughter, Emily (Zack) Clow, of Carmel, Ind.; one son, Nick (Jenny) Reutter, of Gifford; four grandchildren, Brooks and Grady Reutter and J.J. and Abby Clow; two brothers, Terry (Sara) Reutter, of Pittsboro, Ind., and Jay (Beth) Reutter, of Champaign; and one sister, Wendi (Ken) Trask, of Chicago.
Rick worked for Farm Credit in Bourbonnais for several years.
He loved camping, golfing, hunting and fishing.
Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Everyone is invited to a celebration of life following the visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Cissna Park American Legion.
Memorials may be given to The Limb Lab Foundation, online at limblab.com/benefactors or by mail to The Limb Lab Foundation, 400 South Broadway, Ste 106, Rochester, MN 55904.
