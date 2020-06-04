LAKE SHANNON — Rick W. Meredith, 55, of Lake Shannon, passed away Friday (May 29, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 5, 1965, in Kankakee.
Rick was a graduate of Reddick High School with the class of 1983.
He worked for Lake Shannon, Inc., for a number of years prior to working for Morris Trailer Sales, Inc., for 20 years.
Rick was a member of the American Water Ski Association (AWSA) and was a former instructor for the Meredith Waterski School at Lake Shannon. He won National Waterski Championships in slalom and is a former national record holder in waterskiing, which stands current today. Rick’s true passion was water sports, but he also enjoyed dirt biking in his youth.
He was such a fun guy with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Suzanne (nee Locke) Meredith, of Lake Shannon; three brothers, Shannon (Ann) Meredith and Brandon (Kerri) Meredith, all of Lake Shannon, and Neal Meredith, of Longham, Fla.; and nieces and nephew, Kendall, Ava and Andrew Meredith.
Preceding him in death was his father, Lloyd W. Meredith (on Feb. 17, 2016).
Private graveside services will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
