MILFORD — Rick Highfill, 66, of Milford, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Thursday (April 8, 2021) at his home.
Rick was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Watseka, the son of Charles E. and Joyce Ann (Walker) Highfill. He married Charlene Daniels on July 6, 1974, at the Milford Christian Church. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Susan Highfill, of Milford; one son, Derek (Angela) Highfill, of Hoopeston; two grandchildren, Joie and Cory Girdler; one brother, Ed (Carol) Highfill, of Milford; one sister, Tammy (Jim) Kunce, of Milford; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick graduated from Milford High School in 1972.
He worked for several years at Iroquois Paving and later at KVCC, until his retirement. Rick served for more than 20 years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Milford Fire Protection District. He was also a member of 841 Operators Union and the Milford Christian Church.
Rick enjoyed watching Westerns, camping, playing cards, woodworking, building things and doing model railroading. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Milford Christian Church in Milford. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life, also at Milford Christian Church, Milford, with the Rev. Gary Milton and the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery, in Milford.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church or Milford Fire Protection District.
Funeral arrangements are by Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston.
