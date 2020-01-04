KANKAKEE — Richard E. Wilson, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. There will be no funeral service. Cremation rites will be accorded. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Richard E. Wilson was born Nov. 11, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Robert Wilson Sr. and Marie Thomas Medlock.
He was baptized at an early age and was a member of Greater Love of Aurora before joining Greater New Mt. Eagle of Chicago. He served in video recording and as a deacon.
Richard served our country in the U.S. Army.
He was united in holy matrimony to the former Jean E. Postlewaite on March 3, 1966, and to their union seven children were born.
Richard worked as a computer technician for the Kane County Clerk’s Office.
He was a 32nd degree Mason of Western Light Chapter 77 and was a member of the American Legion.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jean E. Wilson, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Daphne and Marcus Jackson, of Kankakee; five sons, Walter, Jermaine, Drayper, Jeremiah and Michael Wilson, all of Kankakee; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Brenda and Charles Harris, of Illinois, and Effie Wilson, of Chicago; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father; one son, Orlandoh Wilson; and two brothers, Robert Wilson Jr. and Fredrick Wilson Sr.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!