Richard Winfrey Walker, 96, of Park Ridge, passed away July 1, 2019, at King-Bruwaert House in Burr Ridge.
Dick, also called Richie, was born Nov. 23, 1922, in Gilman, the son of Albert
and Cary (Cabbell) Walker, and grew up in Watseka. He was married
to his beloved Donna (nee Spotts) for more than 62 years before she passed away in 2008.
In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack; and two sisters, Frances and Mildred.
Mourning his passing are a son, Dr. Mark (Dr. Regina) Walker, of Hinsdale; a daughter, Barbara Walker Rollhaus, of Palm Beach, Fla.; three cherished grandchildren, Adrienne, Claire and James Walker; and several nieces, a nephew and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dick attended the University of Illinois, earned his CPA, and had a distinguished career in accounting in the field of public utilities for Arthur Andersen, rising to become the youngest senior partner at that firm.
He also was an avid golfer and tennis player as a member of the Park Ridge Country Club for more than 60 years and as a member of The Country Club of Florida (Village of Golf, Fla.) for more than 40 years. Among the many examples of Dick’s extraordinary generosity, he was a lifetime member of the Evans Scholars Foundation which gives full college scholarships to young people who have worked as golf caddies.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, until the 2 p.m. services celebrating his life, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
