AROMA PARK — Richard A. Turner, 78, of Aroma Park, passed away April 13, 2021, at Beecher Manor.
He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Richard and Geneva Turner.
In 1990, Richard married Carol Ravens, in Kankakee.
Richard drove a truck for many years, delivering trees for Kankakee Nursery.
He enjoyed working on wooden boats and tinkering with fixing different things. He was very handy.
Richard was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Ravens-Turner, of Aroma Park; two sons, Eric and Amber Turner, of Kankakee, and Michael Ravens, of Mokena; three grandchildren, Zoe, Nicole and Isabella; and one niece, Robin. Also surviving are Scott and Brenda Turner, of Crown Point, Ind., along with four kids and a few grandkids; Bonny and John Honeycutt, of Nashville, Tenn.; Trish and Keith Reynolds, of Griffith, Ind., along with their kids and grandkids; John and Julie O’Driscol, of Bufford, Ga., and their two kids; and lastly, Tom Turner, of Michigan City, Ind., and his children.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.