Richard Timm

CHEBANSE — Richard J. Timm, 91, of Chebanse, passed away Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.
He was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Louis H. H. and Irene (Ludeke) Timm.
Richard married June Mietzner in Kankakee, on June 7, 1953. She survives.
Surviving are three sons, Alan Timm, of Chebanse, Larry (Sue) Timm, of Hoopeston, and Wayne (Karla) Timm, of Bloomington; two daughters, Cindy (Rev. Paul) Scheunemann, of Port Washington, Wis., and Melinda (Lyle) Behrends, of Ashkum; one daughter-in-law, Dr. Linda Timm, of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Reta (Eugene) Adam, of Kankakee; 14 grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Dale R. Timm; and one grandson, Alexander Timm.
Mr. Timm was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, all of his life, where he served as janitor and member of the finance committee.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Chebanse American Legion.
Richard also worked at Bradley Roper, was a dairy farmer in the Chebanse area, dairy superintendent of the Kankakee County Fair, and a member of the Illinois Jersey Cattle Club. He loved Jersey cows and lived on the same farm his whole life. He also played dartball for Iroquois County dartball league.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. Funeral services will follow shortly after that at 11:15 a.m., also at the church, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse or Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
