GRANT PARK — Richard D. Thiesen, 58, of Grant Park, passed away Saturday (April 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of Harlan W. and Theresa G. Marcotte Thiesen. Richard married Cathy Verrill on Oct. 5, 1991, in Momence. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Ali Thiesen, of Momence, and Sami Thiesen, of Momence; one sister and brother-in-law, Susan (John) Krone, of Momence; and one brother and sister-in-law, Gerald (Jennifer) Thiesen, of Grant Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard was a self-employed blacksmith.
He was a member of the Momence Anchor Club.
Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and grilling. He also enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with his daughters.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice and/or the wishes of the family.
