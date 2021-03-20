MANTENO — Richard L. Stawychey, 61, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (March 18, 2021) at his home.
He was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Chicago, the son of Nickolas and Jeanette (Amos) Stawychey. Richard married Beverly Fox on May 30, 1999, in Frankfort.
Richard was the former finance manager for Rt. 1 Chevrolet in Momence.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Stawychey, of Manteno; one son, Ryan Stawychey, of Manteno; two daughters, Krystal Stawychey, of Naperville, and Amanda Stawychey, of Plainfield; his mother, Jeanette Stawychey, of Steger; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Sandra Heuser, of East Lyme, Conn., and Lora and Jeff Pinnick, of Crete; along with several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Nickolas Stawychey.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Roberts officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
