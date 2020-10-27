Richard Sitar

MARTINTON — Richard “Rich” E. Sitar, 62, of Martinon, passed away suddenly Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at his home.
He was born May 25, 1958, in Joliet, the son of Anthony and Evelyn (Schmitz) Sitar.
Rich was a business owner. He was a master mechanic.
He enjoyed spending his time fishing.
Surviving are a son, Brian and Robin Sitar, of Coal City; daughter, Amand Sitar, of Minooka; siblings, Evelyn (Penny) Vanderhyden, Tony Sitar, Sally Sitar, Tommy (Skip) Sitar and Danny Sitar; and three grandchildren, Phoenix Sarter, of Minooka, and Taylor and Grace Sitar, of Coal City.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Saturday, Nov. 7, at a yet-to-be-determined time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!