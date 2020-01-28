MOMENCE — Richard F. Sharkey, 87, of Momence, passed away Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Heritage Woods Nursing Home, Manteno.
He was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Lowell, Ind., the son of Robert and Ann Duncan Sharkey. Richard married Joanne Bydalek on June 9, 1956, in Momence. She preceded in him in death Nov. 8, 1983.
Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia (Larry E) DePatis Jr., of Bourbonnais, Connie Stadt, of Bourbonnais, Colleen (Fred) Varrera, of Hudson, Ohio, Carolyn (Todd) Navratil, of Momence; one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Janet) Sharkey, of Lexington; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom (JoAnne) Sharkey, of Lowell, Ind., Eleanor Sharkey, of Hebron, Ind., Patrick Sharkey, of Lowell, Ind., and Ed (Annette) Sharkey, of Mansfield, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Gaye (Robert) Early, of Texas; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Robert Sharkey and James Sharkey; and one sister, Becky Loitz
Richard retired as the owner for 15 years of the S-Tile Works of Momence.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Richard was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, Tile Setters Union Local 21 and the American Legion Post 40 of Momence. He coached boys’ basketball at St. Patrick’s Academy, was past St. Patrick’s Academy School Board President, and served as an alderman on the Momence City Council.
He enjoyed golfing and playing poker.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
