Richard “Rick” Edward Scharp, 89, passed away peacefully in his home in Pittsburgh, Pa., the morning of Oct. 26, 2019, due to complications from a fall.
He was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Gilman, the son of Conrad and Grace (Johnson) Scharp, the third of their four children. Richard grew up in Danforth, on the family farm. In 1951 he married Dona (Olson) Scharp, in Illinois, and the couple had four children. She preceded him in death.
In 1956, a decision that changed and blessed their lives forever, Rick and Dona were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They eventually crossed the plains to settle in Utah, where they made Farmington their home for 43 years.
Rick held various jobs during his life, including owning businesses in the fish industry and cultured marble.
Rick and Dona served in the California San Francisco Mission in 2000-01, during which they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Rick enjoyed many hobbies, including being on the open road, driving any time, anywhere, any place, especially cross-country. He also loved riding his motorcycle, making furniture, wood carving and arranging and singing barbershop harmony. Some of his greatest memories were traveling to visit his grandchildren throughout the country and attending the annual International Barbershop Quartet and Chorus Championships.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Grace (Johnson) Scharp; older brothers, Melvin Scharp and Glenn Scharp; younger sister, Irmajean (Scharp) Mendoza; and oldest daughter, Marla Rae Scharp.
Surviving are his children, Leah Scharp, of Pittsburgh, Craig (Stormy) Scharp, of Salt Lake City, and Brian (Jennifer) Scharp, of Sebastopol, Calif.; grandchildren, Justin (Jenn) Scharp, Adrienne (Jeffrey) Rae, Rachael Reville, Meagan (Jon) Alder, Jessika (David) Farley, Amelia Scharp, Michael Scharp and Brandy (Casey) Scharp; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Orchards Ward, 729 Shepard Lane, Farmington, Utah. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, also at Orchards Ward.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
