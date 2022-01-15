BOURBONNAIS — Richard C. “Dick” Sanders Sr., 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Iroquois County, the son of Raymond and Florence (Patchett) Sanders. Dick married Judy Riedel on June 20, 1964, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Dick was a union plumber pipefitter for Local 383, then later Local 422 in Joliet and Local 597 in Chicago. He accepted the position as business manager in 1990. He retired as business manager in 2000. He was a member of the American Legion, the Aroma Park Boat Club, the Hundred Club, the Kankakee Bass Club and the Oak Springs Golf Course. Dick liked his classic muscle cars.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 5th Infantry Division.
Dick was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Judy Sanders, of Bourbonnais; one son and two daughters-in-law, Rich Jr. and Cathy Sanders, of Kankakee, and Gale Sanders, of Bourbonnais; one grandchild, Beth Sanders; three great-grandchildren, Alex Altmyer, Adam Marsh Jr. and Adalynn Marsh; three sisters, Jeannie Parent, Linda Sederholm and Bev Baker, all of Kankakee; one brother, Robert Sanders, of Kankakee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, William Sanders; one sister, Sandy Sanders; and one infant brother.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
