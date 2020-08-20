Richard Rapp

BOURBONNAIS — Richard A. “Dick” Rapp, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Ethel Schroeder Rapp. Dick married Susan Smith on Dec. 23, 1961, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Dick was a 1953 graduate of Kankakee High School and played basketball at the University of Illinois.
He was a manager of the parts division at Roper/GE, and retired after 45 years of service.
Dick enjoyed fishing and watching the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. Most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing baseball, playing football, cheerleading, and being part of the marching band.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Rapp, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Julie Rapp, of Bonfield, and Greg and Gina Rapp, of Ringgold, Ga.; one brother, James Rapp, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Zachary (Olivia), Trevor, Taylor and Bailey (Drew); and one great-grandchild, Carter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley) or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
