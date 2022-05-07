VERO BEACH, Fla. — Richard Henry Raab, 80, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Born in Reddick, on Dec. 22, 1941, Richard was the son of Frederick H. Raab and Lois Patchett Raab. His parents preceded him in death.
Growing up, Richard developed a passion for both baseball and football, becoming a standout baseball hitter and all-state football player at Reddick High School. After graduating high school and prior to attending Memphis State University for a football scholarship, Richard was seriously injured in a car accident which jeopardized his future athletic career. His optimism and perseverance led to a recovery which enabled him to play both baseball and football at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he set all-time university records for points scored, rushing yards, and touchdowns, in addition to participating in student government and as a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
While still a student at IWU, Richard signed a bonus contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although a knee injury ultimately precluded him from playing professionally for the team, he did not regret the experience, and eventually joined the U.S. Army Reserves before beginning a career in the cement industry.
As vice president of sales for Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Richard and his wife, Madeline, enjoyed living in Denver, Colo., and Salt Lake City, Utah. He later joined Southdown Inc. as the vice president of sales, relocating to Tampa with Madeline and his treasured hunting companion dog, Gunner.
Richard and Madeline retired in Tampa, and enjoyed hosting countless friends and family for fabulous dinners, often followed by a bourbon, cigar and lively conversation. After several years in Tampa, Richard and Madeline moved to Vero Beach, where they continued to enjoy entertaining guests and became members of the Vero Beach Country Club. In recent years, Richard enjoyed attending the weekly Thursday “Grumpy Old Men” lunch group in Vero Beach.
As an outdoorsman and avid sportsman, Richard enjoyed spending time with friends and family golfing, hunting, fishing and attending sporting events. Those close to him fondly remember many expeditions with Richard across the country and even internationally to Canada and Scotland for outdoor activities. Over his life, Richard and his nephew, Greg, attended many Chicago Cubs games together, including the first World Series Game at Wrigley Field in 71 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 28 years, Madeline Willett Raab; his brother, Paul Raab; and nephew, Jeffrey Raab.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Joyce Raab; nephew, Greg Raab (Susan); niece, Jane Hoffman (Craig); great-nephews, Mike Raab, Thomas Raab (Loreyn), Mitch Hoffman, Landon Hoffman and Jase Hoffman; great-nieces, Rachel Ryan (Andy), Natalie Kenney (Perry) and Megan Threm (Robert); great-great-nieces and nephews, Walter and Faye Ryan, Cayden and Quinn Kenney, Madeline and Sophia Raab, and Hadley and Elle Threm; and many other loving family and friends.
The family will have a private burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Cabery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Coach Raab online at act.alz.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Please sign his online guestbook at strunkfuneralhome.com.