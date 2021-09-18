richard perkins

BOURBONNAIS — Richard “Rich” Perkins, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 26, 1953, the son of Silas J. and Betty (Forrest) Perkins, in Lutesville, Mo. Rich married Joann Lambert on May 17, 1980, in Kankakee.
Rich retired from Armstrong World Industries where he held the position of mechanic supervisor.
He loved fishing, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.
Rich was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for four years.
He was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Joann, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael (Chris) Perkins, of Pensacola, Fla., and Roy (Mitzi) Perkins, of St. Anne; his mother, Betty Perkins, of Kentucky; two sisters and four brothers, Judy (Hank) Oulette, of Connecticut, David Perkins, of Kankakee, Phillip (Margarette) Perkins, of Tennessee, Michael Perkins, of Kentucky, Timmy (Julie) Perkins, of Tennessee, Patty (Austin) Bishop, of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Brittany Perkins, Zack Perkins, Petra Evans, Maddison Perkins and Gavyn Perkins; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father, Silas; one brother, Kevin; and one sister, Brenda Allen.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, until the 1 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or River Valley Christian Fellowship.
