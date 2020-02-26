Richard Mossman

BOURBONNAIS — Richard L. “Dick” Mossman, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 22, 1941, in St. Anne, the son of Virgil and June Changnon Mossman. Richard married Sandra Nink on Sept. 17, 1966, in Streator.
Dick was a retired 32-year employee of Commonwealth Edison.
He was a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard enjoyed golfing, trap shooting, playing cards and traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1963 to 1965.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Mossman, of Bourbonnais; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Doug and Jeanne Mossman, of Kankakee, Dan and Karen Mossman, of Buffalo Grove, and Darrin and Rachel Mossman, of Teutopolis; one daughter and one son-in-law, Dawn and Iano Monastero, of Glenview; 17 grandchildren, Holley, Lindsey, Leann, Kyele, Emilee, Diana, Nathan, Ava, Sal, Andrew, Bryant, Evan, Manaye, Sophia, Ryan, Kate and Luke; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, James and Jenny Mossman, of St. Anne, and Ed and Bonnie Mossman, of St. Anne.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne. The Rev. Peter Jankowski will celebrate the Mass. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
