Richard Morse

MOMENCE — Richard S. “Dickey” Morse, 57, of Momence, passed away April 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of John R. “Jack” and Theresa Panozzo Morse.
Surviving are two brothers and a sister-in-law, John “Rickey” (Charlene) Morse, of Texas, Norman “Mickey” Morse, of Georgia; his sister and brother-in-law, Christine (Gary) Waller, of Momence; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special aunt, Anna Randalls.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
