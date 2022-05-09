BALDWIN, Wis. — Richard A. Meyer, 74, of Baldwin, Wis., passed away April 29, 2022, in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.
Richard was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Gladys (Cailteux) Meyer.
He grew up on the family dairy farm in Chebanse, and graduated from Central High School.
Richard earned a degree in social work from Luther College and took a job as a case worker in Kankakee.
Many will remember him working at the Chebanse Crop Service in Chebanse, in the early years as well as other well-rounded positions, like another one at the Cormorant Inn in Minnesota, to complete an amazing resume of “Jack of all Trades.”
Richard was united in marriage to Kathy Peterson on Jan. 29, 1983, in Baldwin, Wis. The couple enjoyed a care-free lifestyle and traveled the country to anywhere the road may lead. Rich had a love for Minnesota Public Radio, the author Garrison Keillor and his cats. He was fond of cross country skiing, playing cards and recalling memories of wrestling with his brother, Merle, and once had a cow named Jennie. He was a renaissance man, and loved finance and investing. A farm accident slowed his pace of life, but not his mind, or his need to get the “next great idea.” He Never gave up. Many across the country will miss those random phone calls from Richard at any hour of the day looking for an answer to a seemingly random question, or looking for a misplaced phone number to any number of friends, relatives or co-conspirators.
Surviving are his brothers, Vernon (Judy) Meyer and Kenneth (Elaine) Meyer; many nieces and nephews who will miss his whimsical and fun lifestyle; and brother-in-law, Rich (Naomi) Peterson.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur and Gladys Meyer; brothers, Merle Meyer and Gerald Meyer; and sisters, Wanda Meyer Wolfe, Idella Meyer Brooks and Lois Meyer Teske.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson and Baldwin, Wis.