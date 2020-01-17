MANTENO — Richard R. McCutchan, 72, of Manteno, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 21, 1947, in Watseka, the son of Robert and Ione Mercier McCutchan.
Richard married Mary Haake on Jan. 11, 1997, in Sebring, Fla.
He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 174.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He belonged to Cornerstone Church, Manteno.
Surviving are his wife, Mary McCutchan, of Manteno; one son, Richard Ray McCutchan II, of New Lenox; two daughters, Dawn and Greg Potts, of Streator, and Tonia and Kevin Collins, of Joliet; two stepsons, Jim and Laurie Watters, of Bonfield, and Josh and Malissa Watters, of Kankakee; two sisters, Ramona and Donald Steele, of Momence, and Deb and Ron Welker, of Watseka; one brother, Dwight and Susan McCutchan, of Arizona; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Cornerstone Church, Manteno. The Rev. John Hines will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church.
