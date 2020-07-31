ST. ANNE — Richard J. LaFond, 81, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (July 27, 2020) at home, surrounded by his children.
He was born Oct. 29, 1938, in St. Anne, the son of Wilbur and Bernice Koenig LaFond.
Richard married Deloris Randalls on June 20, 1959, in Martinton, after being together since seventh grade.
Mr. LaFond worked at Scott Lad Foods for five years, Roper for 16 years, Lowe Seed Company for two years, the Kool-Aid Factory for three years, St. Anne Grade School for 17 years, from where he retired; and then he worked for the Village of St. Anne for three years after retirement. He did carpentry work and drove a truck for Hoekstra’s delivering gladiolas. He mowed grass for the school and many others for years.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and going to ball games for his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his son, Rick LaFond, of St. Anne; daughter, Roxanne (Keith) Branin, of Mesa, Ariz.; brother, Stanley LaFond, of Wappapello, Mo., Dan LaFond, of Golconda, Cheryl Stalnecker, of Mesa, Ariz., and Pam LaFond, of Benton; grandchildren, Klye (Heather) LaFond, of St. Anne, Jessica LaFond, of Lafollette, Tenn.; and great-grandson, Ty LaFond, also of Lafollette, Tenn.
Preceding him in death were his wife; parents; in-laws, Roy and Ava (Smith) Randalls; infant sister; brother, Dallas (Jack) Lafond; and one sister, Cindy Nicholson.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, also at the funeral home.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!