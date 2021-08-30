READING, Pa. — Richard C. La Fond, 64, passed away suddenly July 29, 2021, at his home in Reading, Pa.
Born in Clifton, he was the son of Lionel and Beatrice La Fond.
Richard graduated in 1974 from Central High School.
He was retired from Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc., where he was employed as a mental health tech.
Richard enjoyed sewing, cooking, camping, making stain glass and spending time with his friends, family and his animals. He will be remembered for his boisterous laugh, great hugs, crazy jokes and for being an amazingly kind and loving person.
Surviving are his two children, Heather Bertrand, spouse Jason Bertrand, of Bourbonnais, and Jennifer Blanchette, spouse Luke Blanchette, of Bourbonnais; his five grandchildren, Tyler Bertrand, Cole Bertrand, Landon Blanchette, Abigale Bertrand and Averia Blanchette; his five siblings, Robert La Fond, Don La Fond, Beatrice Arseneau, Bernie Giusti, Paul La Fond and Vince La Fond; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lionel and Beatrice La Fond.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Maternity B.V.M. (Blessed Virgin Mary) Catholic Church, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais. The service will be immediately followed by a graveside service in Saint Peter Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Pennsylvania and/or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.