Richard Knol

Richard C. Knol, 87, of Watseka, passed away Friday (July 19, 2019) at his home in Watseka.
He was born July 8, 1932, in Chicago, the son of Cornelius and Nellie (Tuitman) Knol. They preceded him in death. Rich married Marlene Frederick, in Chicago, on Feb. 8, 1958. She preceded him in death May 27, 1999.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Laura) Knol, of Manteno, Daniel Knol, of Crown Point, Ind., and Andrew (Candi) Knol, of Lowell, Ind.; one daughter, Carrie (Jake) Schroeder, of Watseka; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Peterson, of Minnesota, and Dorothy Rex, of Tennessee; and one brother, Robert (Maggie) Knol, of California.
Rich graduated high school at Pullman Tech in Chicago.
He served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War and was later a design engineer at International Harvester for many years.
Rich enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. He was a loving father, a man of strong faith and was always willing to help others.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Jack McCormick will officiate. A private graveside service will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Chicago.
Memorials may be made to Youth for Christ.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
