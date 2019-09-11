Richard J. Keller, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Anna, the son of Fred and Connie (Sadler) Keller. Richard married Jacquelyn “Jackie” Dupuis on Oct. 29, 1960. She preceded him in death Dec. 17, 2016.
Richard retired from Armour Pharmaceutical and was an avid golfer.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeff (Mary) Keller, of Limestone, Mike Keller, of Bloomington, and Chris (Kris) Keller, of Kansas City, Mo.; five grandchildren, Bradley, Ryan, Elizabeth, Brendan and Katie Keller; and great-grandchildren, Emmalane Sommer and Ryan Keller, Jr.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ira and Leon Keller; and two sisters, Peggy Hubbs and Linda Flores.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to KC-CASA.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!