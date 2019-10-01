Richard “Dick” H. Fitch, 90, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 5, 1929, in Newark, N.Y., the son of Edward and Rose (Case) Fitch. Dick married Elizabeth (DeVelder) on Feb. 16, 1947. Elizabeth preceded him in death Jan. 30, 1986. He married Dolores (Riley) on March 14, 1987. Dolores preceded him in death Nov. 24, 2013.
Richard was a paper manufacturing supervisor and retired from Riverwood International. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in
Herscher, former president of Legion of Mary Knights of Columbus 4 th Degree,
“Honor Guard,” former village board member, Eucharistic minister, did prison
ministries and did volunteer work at hospitals, nursing homes and veterans’
hospitals.
He enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes, golfing, traveling, doing Karaoke at Crazy Joe’s and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Liesel Bonawitz) Fitch, of
Macedon, N.Y., Dan (Stella) Fitch, of Randolph, Wis., Rick (JoEllen) Riley, of Bradley, Ronald (Beth) Riley, of Brea, Calif., Gary (Jenny) Riley, of Gardner; his daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy (Harold) Welcher, of Newark, N.Y., Amy Fritz, (Jay Galligan), of Kankakee, Cindy (Ron) Gagnon, of Kankakee, Rhonda (Joe) Berns, of Herscher, Kathy (Rodney) Meli, of Kankakee; 26 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Jim (Donna) Fitch, of Fairport, N.Y., a brother-in-law, Harry (Phyllis) Bailey, of Lyons, N.Y., and special friend, Verna Tompkins.
In addition to his wives, Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timmy Fitch; two sisters, Janet Bailey and Helen Smith; and a grandson, Ryan Gagnon.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley and Masses.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!