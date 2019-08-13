Richard Dale Essington, 67, was greeted by awaiting family members in heaven Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019).
He was born May 5, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Shirley Essington. Richard lost his parents tragically at the age of 4, and he and his two brothers were raised by their aunt and uncle, Dean and Marjorie Essington, of Kankakee.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his uncle, Dean; his brother, Kevin Essington; and his sister, Pamela Essington.
Perhaps the biggest joy in his life was the birth of his two daughters, Rhonda (Kevin) Greene, of Salem, and their sons, Trevor, Samuel and Andrew; and Jill (Jesse) Tooper, of Tega Cay, S.C., and their sons, Gabriel, Caleb and Tristan.
Surviving are his brother, Phillip (Diane) Essington, of Redmond, Wash., and their sons, Jason (Cheryl) Essington and Tadd (Cassie) Essington. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Boudreau, of Champaign, who was devoted to caring for him in his last years. His niece, Alicia Boudreau, of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and nephew, Timothy (Katie) Boudreau, of Savoy, also shared a special bond with “Uncle Dick.”
Richard graduated from Herscher High School and was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.
His life will be memorialized by a family gathering at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
