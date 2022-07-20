TUCSON, Ariz. — Richard “Dick” Burton Trombley Jr., 72, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away July 11, 2022, from a short battle with Metastatic Cancer due to Agent Orange poisoning.
Richard was born in Kankakee, on Dec. 2, 1949.
Surviving are daughter, Nicole (Trombley) and Jason Blanchard; son, Michael Trombley and Cassie Pasko; grandchildren, Matthew Blanchard and Aliza Trombley; sisters, Carolyn Mills, of Ottawa, and Kristine Trombley, of Bradley; stepsisters, Rachell Craddock and Renee Martin; niece, Laurie Spaulding-Kopstad; nephew, Andrew Spaulding; as well as numerous friends around the United States.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Susan Trombley; mother, Marie (Falkenhan) Trombley-Dziadzio; father, Richard Trombley Sr.; and grandmother, Loretta Falkenhan.
Richard served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam before coming back to the United States where he served at Ft. Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Ariz. He met his first wife, Susan, on a blind date. They were married June 17, 1972. They moved to Illinois until 1980, before returning to Arizona, where they welcomed children, Nicole and Michael. Richard worked for ADOT for 20-plus years as an electrical inspector. After retirement, he went on to do consulting work for ADOT before finally accepting fulltime retirement.
He could build and repair anything, he was a good artist and loved telling stories of days gone by.
Richard became a grandfather in 2016 and 2021 and shined as grandpa and “Pop Pop.” He cherished every moment with his grandchildren.
As per Richard’s request, there will be no funeral. A life celebration will be at a later date.
The family said, “We thank you for the prayers and support that have been sent our way during this time. Richard hoped he would remembered as a good guy with a sense of humor and a caring person to those that he met.”