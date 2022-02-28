KANKAKEE — Richard H. “Dick” McHie, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 25, 2022) at Miller Healthcare, Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Greenville, Miss., the son of Sidmon and Mina Duprey McHie. Dick married V. Aline Wooldridge on March 5, 1955, in Kankakee.
Dick was a salesman for Moorman Feed Company for 26 years.
He was active at Olivet Nazarene University, serving on the Foundation Board. McHie Arena at Olivet Nazarene University is named in Dick and Ali’s honor.
Dick was also a board member of Youth for Christ, an active member of the Y.M.C.A., the Y’s Men’s Club and Jaycees.
He was a lieutenant for the Auxiliary Police in Kankakee and Kankakee County for 22 years. Dick was a master instructor for snowmobile safety.
Dick enjoyed traveling, woodworking, motorcycling, traveling in his motorhome, skiing and biking.
He was a member of the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene for 41 years and served as an usher.
Surviving are his wife, Aline, of Kankakee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; six sisters, Betty Oberlin, Mary Roundy, Laura Lewis, Mina Coy, Carroll Armstrong and Audrey Stewart.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Cindy Schimmelpfennig officiating. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Olivet Nazarene University.