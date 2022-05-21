ST. ANNE — Richard Courville, 99, of St. Anne, passed away May 12, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 22, 1922, at the George R. Letourneau Home in Bourbonnais, the son of Eugene and Mariette (Grandpre) Courville.
Richard grew up and lived in Bourbonnais until he retired from farming in 1971.
Richard married Lucille Neveau on Feb. 8, 1947, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his children, Bruce, of Goreville, Kay (Gary) Danca, of Naples, Fla., Lee, of St. Anne, Jolene (Robert) Mitchell, of Naples, Fla., Cheryl (Dale) Burke, of Eustis, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Oleene Bieber; and brother-in-law, Paul (Joann) Neveau.
Preceding him in death were his loving wife of 73 years, Lucille; his son, Dale; and his grandson, Shaun.
Richard was a hardworking farmer and enjoyed all things that kept him working the ground. He had a beautiful garden, and his favorite pastime was, to a fault, mowing the lawn. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. A favorite weekend event was going to Silver Lake to watch his son, Lee, at the sand drag races. He always looked forward to the local fairs and rodeo and was especially proud the year Lee’s steer earned the grand champion ribbon. He amazed family and friends with his boundless energy and is sorely missed by so many. His care and devotion to Lucille in her later years were an inspiration.
A memorial Mass to celebrate the lives of both Richard and Lucille, who passed away May 4, 2020, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kanakakee. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the hour prior to services. Inurnment will be in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.