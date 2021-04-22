Richard Cluney

BRADLEY — Richard A. Cluney, 73, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 20, 2021) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence.
He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Canton, the son of Harold O. and Rosellen I. Shaw Cluney.
Richard enjoyed working on computers, listening to music, playing guitar and clarinet, and playing chess, checkers, backgammon and cards.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a medic during Vietnam.
Surviving are six siblings, Randall G. Cluney, of Bradley, Becky J. (Allen) Smith, of Bradley, Ronald G. Cluney, of San Antonio, Texas, Brenda G. Cluney, of Bradley, Barbara L. Walton, of Bourbonnais, and Audrey E. Hipsley, of Camden, Mo.; four nieces; one nephew; six great-nieces; six great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and one great-great-nephew.
Preceding him in death were his parents and one great-niece.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Scott Paisley will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.