OSPREY, FLA. — Richard Noel “Dick” Clark was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Somerville, Mass., to Mary “Molly” McCrone and Leonard Clark.
His life-long devotion to the Red Sox began when his father’s friend, the team’s travelling secretary, got him get a job selling peanuts at Fenway Park at the age of 11. The next year, Ted Williams’ rookie year, Richard got a chance to be a Fenway Park ballboy for several games. He was also a devoted Boston College sports fan, closely following any team that happened to be doing especially well :)
Richard attended Arlington (Mass.) High School, served in the U.S. Navy after high school and graduated from Boston College in 1950.
He met Nancy MacIver, in Ogunquit, Maine, and they married on Aug. 12, 1950, in Belmont, Mass. That same year Richard, or Dick, began his 34-year career with the A. O. Smith Corp. in Springfield, Mass. He started out as a water heater salesman in western Massachusetts and Vermont and retired as president and general manager of the A. O. Smith Water Products Company in 1984.
Dick was a devoted husband and father but also valued giving to his community. He coached youth sports and served on the board of several trade associations. In Kankakee, he began a decades-long association with hospital foundations. He was president of the Riverside Medical Center Foundation and continued that work after moving to Florida where he served on the Board of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Foundation for nine years.
After Nancy passed away, Dick was very fortunate to find another loving partner and married Cynthia MacLeod Oct. 6, 2007, in Osprey, Fla.
He loved to garden, cook on the grill, was an avid golfer and played his last game of tennis at the age of 88. But singing was perhaps his best-known hobby. At a late 1950s appliance convention at the Boston Statler Hotel, he asked the band leader to play “Mack the Knife.” As he described in June, 2020, “I picked up the mic and joined in singing which people were amazed at because there are so many words in that damn song. I sang it for the next 50 years at company events on three different continents and at the wedding of each of my children.”
Dick had the amazing gift of watching his grandchildren grow into their adult years. They all attended his 90th birthday celebration. Patrick spoke about what “Papa” meant to him (and his cousins and brothers). He recently remembered driving him to church one morning during Christmas right after he got his license. “I didn’t break the speed limit the whole time and when we got there, Papa said to me with a knowing look, ‘Now, if that’s the way you drive when I’m not in the car, then you should be fine.’ That was just the kind of guy he was to me, he expected all of us to work hard and be a good person. I’ll do my best to not let him down.”
Surviving are sons, Richard Jr. and Christine Clark, of Osprey, Fla., and John Graham Clarke, of Burlington, Vermont; daughter, Susan J. Hurley, of Carmel, Ind.; wife, Cynthia MacLeod Clark, of Sarasota, Fla., and her children, Tracey MacLeod Gieson, Laura MacLeod Geist and Michael MacLeod; brother, Leonard Clark, of Portsmouth, N.H.; daughter-in-law, Cathy Clarke, of Shoreham, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Fran Clark, of Saco, Ma., and Betsy MacIver of Troy, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Hurley (Wyatt and Finley), of Carmel, Ind., Christopher and Erin Hurley (Reese, Nolan and Maya), of Centennial, Colo., Patrick (Leo) Hurley, of Dedham, Ma., Melanie Clark and Alonso Molina Gomez (Gael), of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Michael Clark, of Trenton, N.J., Molly Clarke, of New York City, and Mitchell Clarke, of Philadelphia, Pa.; and 26 nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Nancy M. Clark; brothers, James, Leo and Phillip; sister, Mary Rita Doherty; sisters-in-law, Jean MacIver, Loretta Clark and Erayna Grosse; and brothers-in-law, Robert MacIver and George Doherty.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 21, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Osprey, Fla. A celebration of Richard’s life will be in the spring of 2021 in Osprey. Fla., and next summer in Ogunquit, Maine.
The Richard Clark Teacher Education Scholarship (TES) has been established to support Vermont minority students majoring in education. Memorial donations may be sent to: Richard Clark TES, 27 N. Union St. #1, Burlington, VT 05401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!