Richard Wayne Carraher, 65, of St. Augustine, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019) in St. Augustine, Fla.
He fought a courageous battle against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), all the while keeping a positive attitude and a gracious demeanor.
Richard was born May 28, 1954, the son of Charles and Ina Mae Bass Carraher, in Kankakee.
Much of his younger years were spent in the Limestone/Herscher area where he attended school. He was still in contact with many of his friends from the area.
Surviving are his loving wife, Eva, who has been by his side constantly throughout this fight; his children, Casey, of Chicago, Alex and Katherine (Ian Elwine), all of Hudson, Fla.; and stepchildren, Ronald, of Latvia and Krista (John Brock), of Florida. He has 10 grandchildren, Faustine, Nathan, Blake, Justin, Dillan, Marista, Lewis and Mason, all of Florida, and Rachael and Gvido, of Latvia. He is also survived by siblings, John (Deb) Carraher, Tom (Kelli) Carraher and Pat Carraher (Harvey Taylor), all of Kankakee, and Mary (Steven) Whitaker, of Herscher. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and countless friends and family members.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Ina Mae; brothers, Robert and Donald; as well as his former wife, Marianne Hodges Carraher.
Richard loved listening to music, watching old movies, cooking, living in Florida, but most of all, he loved spending time with people.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Sevilla St., St. Augustine, FL 32084.
(Pd)
