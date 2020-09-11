MANTENO — Richard Byron Cannon, 87, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020).
He was born in Bradley, on July 5, 1933, the son of Byron and Goldie (Dayhoff) Cannon. Richard married Charlene Wood on Aug. 15, 1951, in Cornith, Miss.
Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in Germany. He was a longtime member of the Bradley Lions Club. He was a carpenter with Local 496 and had his own business for over 60 years.
Surviving are his two daughters, Krystal (Jerry) Alberts, of Ashkum, and Laura (David) Butz, of Kankakee; a grandson, Justin (Kendra) Blanchette, of St. George; two granddaughters, Tasha Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, and Kalyn Alberts, of Ashkum; six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Keegan, Quinton, Ian, Olivia and Trey; a brother, Kenneth (Nancy) Cannon, of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Shirley Menard.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
We ask that you please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Bourbonnais, the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, or the Bradley Lions Club.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
