Richard Balgeman

MANTENO — Richard “Dick” Balgeman, 91, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Berwyn, the son of Vernon and Regina (Fitzgerald) Balgeman. Richard married Wauneta Laird on Nov. 15, 1952, at St. Joseph Church in Manteno.
Richard was the chief radiologic technologist for Manteno State Hospital for 34 years. He also had worked four years at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
He received his master’s degree from Governor’s State University in Alcohol Abuse Counseling.
Richard was a deacon at St. Joseph Church in Manteno.
He enjoyed woodworking and doing yard work.
Richard was instrumental in the Village View TV 10 in Manteno and getting the Manteno Golf Course started.
He was a village trustee for four years in Manteno and had also owned/operated an antique shop called Bird in the Alley. Richard was the past chairman of the planning commission for the Village of Manteno. He was listed in the “Who’s Who of the Midwest.” He was awarded the Manteno Historical Society Citizen of the Year and the Illinois Governors Award Superior Achievement in 1971.
Richard was in the National Guard. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Manteno, where he was a deacon. Richard was very proud to have married many of his grandchildren and baptized many of his great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Wauneta Balgeman, of Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Julie Balgeman, of Westville; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Marcia and Mike Hellmuth, of Bourbonnais, Kathy and John Howell, of Bourbonnais, and Barb and Mike Adragna, of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Jayne Balgeman, of Berwyn; one brother-in-law, Henry Laird, of Dorsey; 13 grandchildren, Matt (Anne) Hellmuth, of Lockport, Meghan (Mike) Quinones, of Chicago, Regina (Kyle) Richards, of Hoopeston, Lyndsay Howell, of Champaign, Sherry Mitchell, of Houston, Texas, John (Melissa) Howell, of Flanagan, Amy (Chris) Lewis, of Indianapolis, Ind., Angela (Justin) Castelli, of McCordsville, Ind., Beth (Matt) Carson, of Carmel, Ind., Abby (Scott) Nieten, of Noblesville, Ind., Tony (Jess) Adragna, of Indianapolis, Ind., Taylor (Misty) Balgeman, of Catlin, and Corey Balgeman, of Miami, Fla.; and 26½ great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother-in-law, Bill Laird.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church in Manteno.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
The Very Rev. Richard Smith, Vicar General and Rev. Albert Heidecke will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.