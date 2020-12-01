Richard Baker

JOLIET — Richard “Rick” G. Baker, 68, was born March 8, 1952, and passed away peacefully on Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020).
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Darlene Baker (nee Koehn); his daughter, Kimberly Strom; and his mother, Lavonne Baker. Several other dear family members also survive.
Preceding him in death were his father, Cecil Baker; his brother, Jim Baker; and his uncle, Jerry Ford.
Rick was a sub-contractor carpenter and known to be one of the best bass players in the Chicagoland area. He was a diehard Cubs fan and loved watching the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks. He loved spending time with his Sheltie, Cody.
Per Rick’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the restrictions from COVID-19, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit farkasfuneralhome.com online.
