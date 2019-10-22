Richard Dale Amsden, 83, of Paxton, passed away at 9:35 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa, Paxton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service, also at the church. The Rev. Tom Anders and the Rev. Raymie Gordon will officiate. Burial will be in Ludlow Township Cemetery, Ludlow.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton.
Richard was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Champaign, the son of Dale and Florence Gordon Amsden. He married Fern Vest on Nov. 25, 1956, at the Church of Christ, Paxton. She preceded him in death Dec. 15, 1994. Richard married Kay Pattengale on Aug. 3, 1996, at the Church of Christ, Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Kay Amsden, he is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Rodney) Loschen, of Ludlow, Jane (Mack) Self, of Urbana, Vicki (Doug) McCoy, of Paxton; two stepdaughters, Diana Lohrbach, of Buckley, Kim (Tom) Barber, of Chatham; grandchildren, Craig (Janet) Loschen, Brian (Allie) Loschen, Jacob (Heidi) McCoy, Samantha (Isaac) Cox, Marlena (Terry) Gordon, Billie Lohrbach, Kody (Carley) Brown, Jacob Brown, Katelyn and Michael Barber; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Jeri Amsden Roberts; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife of 38 years, Fern Vest Amsden.
Richard graduated from Paxton High School in 1953. He was a member of the Paxton Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Ludlow Fire Department for 63 years where he served from 1956 to 1993 as a fireman. He was chief of the fire department from 1967 to 1982 and served as a trustee from 1993 to 2019. He sat on the Board of Directors for Ludlow Co-op from 1978 to 1992, acting as president of the board from 1986 to 1991. He was an acting Mason for 36 years. He served on the drainage district for more than 30 years.
He has been a hard worker all of his life, even as a child growing up on the family farm, his family and friends said. He began working professionally with his father at the family-owned Ford dealership in Ludlow. He also helped his father farm their family-owned farm ground until his father retired in 1957. Richard was a livestock and grain farmer the remainder of his life. His hobbies included bowling, gardening and playing cards with friends. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America online at hdsa.org.
