Rhonda Dye

NEW LENOX — Rhonda L. Dye, 62, of New Lenox, passed away Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022) at her home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ronald V. and Kay Francis (Sherrill) Smith. Rhonda married Bobby Dye on Dec. 17, 1976, in Kankakee.
Rhonda was an LPN. Nursing was her passion. She loved her family and her work. She enjoyed taking care of patients, especially those without families. She was known to give them extra attention. Rhonda had a big heart. She loved her plants and her animals. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she enjoyed spoiling her family. She shared a special relationship with each of her children.
Rhonda was raised in the Methodist Church in Aroma Park.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Bobby Dye, of New Lenox; two sons, Jeremiah and Danielle Dye, of Alsip, and Joshua and Melissa Dye, of Guntersville, Ala.; one daughter, Nicole and Drew Porter, of Lowell, Ind.; one sister, Margie and Sam Headrick, of Ferris, Texas; two brothers, Ronald V. Smith Jr., of Kankakee, and Robbie and Michelle Smith, of Manteno; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
