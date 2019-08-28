Reynold F. “Ray” Morrical, 77, of Columbia, Tenn., passed away April 2, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Teresa’s Church. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. James Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were by Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tenn.
